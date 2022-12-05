Lori Harvey recently got social media users buzzing with mixed reactions over her latest outfit

In the photo posted on her Instagram page, the daughter of Steve Harvey is seen in a strapless denim jumpsuit

The nature of the jumpsuit has left many people unimpressed due to its likeness to a pair of denim pants

Lori Harvey is a top fashion influencer who is undoubtedly a style boss. She has proven that she knows her onions when it comes to putting together a stylish fit.

Well, it appears that her latest look didn't exactly get the approval of fashion lovers over the nature of the style.

Lori is a fashionista who knows how to get heads turning. Credit: @loriharvey

Source: Instagram

Lori, the daughter of actor/TV show host Steve Harvey, was posted up in a strapless jumpsuit on Instagram.

However, the jumpsuit looked more like a pair of baggy denim pants, which she pulled up to her chest and cinched with a brown belt.

She accessorised with a brown shoulder bag.

Check out the photo below:

Social media users share thoughts on Lori Harvey's outfit

l.tobiloba:

"Asake’s Jeans . It’s one thing to wear a cloth, but I think cloth wore her this time — it almost ate her up."

midella.cakes:

"It is actually nice and fit her well."

_mezrosee:

"What in the name of fashion is this?"

sweetest5475:

"the stylist needs to get fired sis."

__cryssii:

"I love you girl but, I ain't gonna lie this is NOT IT‼️‼️"

pearlandra:

"I remember wearing something like this years back to a market in anambra, I sha collected from the mkt ppl."

_nyahhhb:

"if “i wear the pants in this relationship” was a person."

_bigempressenergyyy:

"If “I had it up to here “ was a person."

hi_imyadi:

". Just cause im a fan of lori im not gunna sit here and say this outfit cute cause its not lol."

fayethis.fayethat:

"Throw the whole fashion designer away."

melfame:

"I think this could’ve ate with a bunch of belts creating a corset type bodice!"

the_moyosoluwa:

"Maybe if the belt was at the waist and the top fit her chest it’d look good."

