Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Chomzy, has left tongues wagging following her recent photos

The Level Up ex-housemate posed for some studio shots, dressed in a burlesque-themed ensemble

Several fans have flooded her Instagram comment section with compliments on the stunning look

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Over the past months, since the BBNaija show ended, Chomzy hasn't always topped the fashion trend among her peers.

Well, it appears the Level Up star is ready to own the game as she recently shared some new photos, looking stunning.

Photos of reality TV star Chomzy. Credit: @thechomzy

Source: Instagram

The photos see the 2022 BBNaija ex-housemate dressed in a strapless bodysuit with a regal overskirt attached to it.

Chomzy paired the look with elbow-length gloves, a cute feather-accented hat and a pair of thigh-high boots - all of which were in the same animal print.

Sharing the fierce look, she captioned:

"A tiger never loses sleep over the opinion of sheep."

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users compliment Chomzy

Several people, including Chomzy's fellow BBNaija ex-housemates, took to the comment section to compliment her.

Check out some comments below:

racheledwardsofficial:

"The queen has arrived ❤️❤️"

beautytukura:

"Finish us."

pharmsavi:

"Too much sauce too much drip."

phyne_phace:

"Is how you are just taking your time to to do your own thing for me."

gorata.mm:

"Chomzy did not come to play."

officialdoyin_:

"Stunning."

gorata.mm:

"The hottest picture in the internet today."

screech_vibess:

"Chom chom with the swag."

simileoluwa_:

"These pictures are giving me goosebumps they are too cute ❤️❤️"

rac.healchidebe:

"It’s giving 10/10 my baby."

phyne_phace:

"You ate with no crumbs left, stop playing!!!"

BBNaija: Bella excitedly shows off over N500k Gucci bag

It appears that Biggie's Mr and Mrs Ikoyi are growing strong, and their fans are totally here for it.

Bella recently took to her Instagram account to remind fans that she is getting that princess treatment she talked about during her time in the house.

The BBNaija Level Up finalist shared a photo of a new Gucci bag which she revealed was a surprise gift - worth N595,598 ($1,815 CAD), according to Ssense.

Source: Legit.ng