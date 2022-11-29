Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Liquorose, has continued to prove that she is a boss when it comes to fashion and style

The Shine Ya Eyes star and top brand influencer took to her Instagram page to share some new photos

The 2021 star, who likes to don boyish clothes, recently sported an all-pink swaggy ensemble

When it comes to switching styles, Liquorose has proven that she is that girl who can do both and slay effortlessly while at it.

Real name, Roseline Afije, the 2021 Big Brother Naija star - who emerged as a finalist - recently got fans gushing over with love following her recent Instagram uploads.

Photos of the reality TV star. Credit: @liquorose

Source: Instagram

The beautiful Shine Ya Eyes was posted up in the new photos, sporting a swaggy version of the Barbicore trend.

She rocked an all-pink ensemble featuring a dark pink shirt over a pair of light pink denim and finished off the look with a pink bandana and a silver chunky neck chain.

For her face, she sported a natural glam look and sported a dark centre-part style which she poured to the back.

Check out the photos below:

