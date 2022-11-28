The first runner-up of Miss Golden Stool 2022, Abigail Duodu, collapsed on the stage after the winner was announced

Miss Golden Stool seeks to portray the rich culture and traditions of the Ashanti Region through pageantry

Former Ghana's Most Beautiful 2011 winner, Akua GMB, is the founder and chief executive officer of the pageant

The finale for the Miss Golden Stool pageant was held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at the Accra International Conference Center.

The first runner-up, Abigail Duodu, collapsed on the stage after the master of ceremony announced the winner.

First runner-up Abigail Duodu collapses after losing the crown, cash, and car. Source: @sammykaymedia

In a video shared by @slayis_everywhere, Abigail, who looked stunning in her African print gown, was holding a cheque of five thousand Ghana cedis as the prize while sobbing.

Family members, friends, and supporters were seen shouting and instructing to boycott the event after allegedly being cheated. Abigail collapsed, and the organizers rushed to give her first aid.

Social media users comment on the trending video which captures the sad incident at the Miss Golden Stool finale

cyrillegramme:

"I'm sure they paid something."

itsrae_xo:

"Why are they so sure their person deserved it? Who did they settle to make it possible? You can only be this agitated if you’ve been assured before hand!"

heelsbyunell:

"Why was she sick?"

ghana_encyclopedia:

"Jealous do this one dirty."

uppereastfinest_pito:

"Sad."

miss.amoani:

"It’s well ❤️"

Former beauty queen, Miss Excellence 2021 Abrewanana Akosua Adiepena emerged as the winner of the fourth edition of the pageant.

Abrewenana represented Mim in the Ahafo Region of Ghana.

Supporters of Abrewanana including Ghana's Most Beautiful beauty queen Amoani react

miss.amoani:

"My babyyyyyyyy. Congratulations ❤️❤️ "

emerald.doro.3:

"Congrats sweetheart . May God bless your reign."

nanaboatengpower:

"You deserve it, you made us all happy last night ❤️"

nanaboatengpower:

"Congratulations Abrewa."

missexcellencegh2022:

"Congratulations our Queen."

The chief executive officer and founder of Miss Golden Stool, Sally Akua Amoakowaa, is yet to comment on the trending video.

