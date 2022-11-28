A TikToker identified as @mumishiyo_ recently got social media users buzzing with reactions over one of her videos

The fashion lover posted a video which saw her wearing clothes the wrong way, including a pair of pants as a jacket

While some thought it was impressive, many others expressed doubts about how comfortable the style would be

A video of a lady wearing clothes in odd styles has gotten social media users talking.

Identified on TikTok as @mumishiyo_, the fashionista made the clip showing how she wore her blouse as a skirt and a pair of wide-legged pants as a jacket.

Check out the video below:

Internet users share thoughts on TikToker's style hack

Many people who saw the video reacted with mixed feelings as they were more concerned about how the back of the outfit would look.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out some comments below:

1_zzy:

"It’s cool oo but when pple notice and starts asking questions u would feel like disappearing."

da_hlia_a:

"Don’t be shy, let’s see the back… I’m curious."

toolzjfq:

"Aunty please turn yaaaa back let us see before we wear what would cause them to stone us ooo."

itsvibesangel_:

"The skirt she don slack the neck of that top nau.. just waste fine top."

dashingpealz:

"All this creativity no dey pass inside house ….. except you wan be like mumu comot."

__honeyvee1:

"Is everything alright at home my dear?"

a_n_g_e_l_r_u_t_h_:

"Turn your back I want to check sth."

What I ordered: Lady cries out after tailor delivered ruined birthday dress, shares video

What was supposed to be a birthday slay fell through for a TikToker identified as @christabelbenson, and her video has sparked different reactions.

In the video she posted on social media, the lady shared a photo of the dress she wanted alongside a clip of what she got instead.

The young lady opted for a corset style with a side cape, an opening on the other side and an interesting neckline.

However, what she showed viewers in the video was a subpar version of the design which the tailor delivered to her.

Source: Legit.ng