Nigerian singer Yinka Ayefele is celebrating his 25th anniversary after surviving a car accident

Ayefele, who has remained in the wheelchair since then said it was a turning point in his life, adding that he would forever remain grateful to God

Many celebrities as well as fans and followers took to the singer’s comment section to celebrate with him

Popular singer Yinka Ayefele is marking the 25th anniversary of surviving a car accident on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Ayefele, who shared throwback pictures of the damaged car via his Instagram page said that the accident was a turning point in his life as he expressed gratitude to God.

Yinka Ayefele thanks God for life.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures, the singer wrote in the caption:

“Its exactly 25 years ago today..Just keep thanking God on my behalf…It Was on the 12th of December 1997. My Turing point..I shall forever be grateful to the owner of my destiny.”

Celebrities, fans join Yinka Ayefele in celebration

Legit.ng captured some of the messages fans sent to the singer, see some of them below:

iam_smalldoctor:

"Thankful for life."

deleomowoli_mideoladimeji:

"Faithful is our God."

adeyinkaalaseyori:

"To God be all the glory."

yinkaicanfly:

"An amazing turning point it was. Glory be to God for what He has done in your life over the years and the good things He will forever do.Thank you for blessing the world with your blessing, making sweet lemonade out of lemons @yinkaayefele."

officialkunleadegbite:

"God is indeed worthy to be thankful ."

sheyisleek:

"I remember that album ❤️❤️."

mooreshola:

"THANK GOD FOR LIFE ."

paj1official:

"Alhamdulillahi for everything ❤️."

toluwanisings:

"Hmmmmm oluwaseun sir. God will continually keep you for us in jesus name sir."

Yinka Ayefele and Odunlade Adekola get playful at an event

Meanwhile, much-loved actor Odunlade Adekola shared a video of him meeting with veteran singer Yinka Ayefele at an event in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Sunday, October 30.

The video showed the lovely moment Odunlade, who was all smiles bowed to greet Ayelele as they got playful.

Both men also shook hands and shared a brief side hug, which left their fans and followers gushing.

Source: Legit.ng