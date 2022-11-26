"It's Tacky" Fashion Lovers Vote Down Lady's Revealing Blue Mini Dress
- Photos of a sheer dress have left social media users reacting with mixed feelings
- In the post, which showed the dress on a mannequin as well, the lady is seen revealing a lot of skin
- Many people who saw the post took to the comment section to express their displeasure over the look
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A lady's attempt at creating a unique albeit daring look has been met with disapproval from the online fashion police.
Photos of a dress designed to show off a lot of skin got people talking, and not for the right reasons.
The dress featured a sheer fabric, ruffles around the neckline and a bedazzled fabric at the centre front.
Check out the photo collage of the dress on a mannequin and then on her.
See post below:
Internet users vote down lady's revealing dress
victoriaapinkk:
"It looks bad on both."
zofiand25:
"nope nope nope."
lilos_hysteria:
"It might "work" on a real body but it doesn't look all that great either way. Reminds me of an overgrown bush or something. ☹️"
for.the.love.of.cloud:
"It's still tacky af...but ok..."
kholdest.nya:
"It’s cute I wouldn’t wear it tho."
its_anna_cherrie:
"Girl no she is straight up naked."
marianavilla1k:
"Might as well go out naked "
itx.jazmiine:
"where are you wearing this to like be fr."
deshaedgaf:
"lord . everyday yall find a new way to be ALMOST buttnaked . Please stop."
quiero.fumar:
"I'm sorry but I don't think even Nicki, Dua Lipa, J Lo, Arianna Grande, Rihanna, or even Lady Gaga could make this look good."
raw.g_:
"A mess."
_the_pink_starburst:
"An unfinished mess..."
Nigerians react as BBNaija star Phyna parties in revealing dress: "Was this gown necessary?"
The fashion police are out on Phyna's trail following a recent video of her in a club that surfaced on social media.
The Big Brother Naija reality TV star who is in South Africa with some of her fellow ex-housemates was captured in a club having a good time.
However, the nature of her dress seems to have gotten many people worked up.
Source: Legit.ng