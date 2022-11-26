Photos of a sheer dress have left social media users reacting with mixed feelings

In the post, which showed the dress on a mannequin as well, the lady is seen revealing a lot of skin

Many people who saw the post took to the comment section to express their displeasure over the look

A lady's attempt at creating a unique albeit daring look has been met with disapproval from the online fashion police.

Photos of a model and the lady in blue. Credit: Hal Bergman Photography, @colorwigss (Instagram)

Photos of a dress designed to show off a lot of skin got people talking, and not for the right reasons.

The dress featured a sheer fabric, ruffles around the neckline and a bedazzled fabric at the centre front.

Check out the photo collage of the dress on a mannequin and then on her.

See post below:

Internet users vote down lady's revealing dress

victoriaapinkk:

"It looks bad on both."

zofiand25:

"nope nope nope."

lilos_hysteria:

"It might "work" on a real body but it doesn't look all that great either way. Reminds me of an overgrown bush or something. ☹️"

for.the.love.of.cloud:

"It's still tacky af...but ok..."

kholdest.nya:

"It’s cute I wouldn’t wear it tho."

its_anna_cherrie:

"Girl no she is straight up naked."

marianavilla1k:

"Might as well go out naked "

itx.jazmiine:

"where are you wearing this to like be fr."

deshaedgaf:

"lord . everyday yall find a new way to be ALMOST buttnaked . Please stop."

quiero.fumar:

"I'm sorry but I don't think even Nicki, Dua Lipa, J Lo, Arianna Grande, Rihanna, or even Lady Gaga could make this look good."

raw.g_:

"A mess."

_the_pink_starburst:

"An unfinished mess..."

