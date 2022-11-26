Global site navigation

"It's Tacky" Fashion Lovers Vote Down Lady's Revealing Blue Mini Dress
Fashion

"It's Tacky" Fashion Lovers Vote Down Lady's Revealing Blue Mini Dress

by  Kumashe Yaakugh
  • Photos of a sheer dress have left social media users reacting with mixed feelings
  • In the post, which showed the dress on a mannequin as well, the lady is seen revealing a lot of skin
  • Many people who saw the post took to the comment section to express their displeasure over the look

A lady's attempt at creating a unique albeit daring look has been met with disapproval from the online fashion police.

Dress/fashion and style
Photos of a model and the lady in blue. Credit: Hal Bergman Photography, @colorwigss (Instagram)
Source: Getty Images

Photos of a dress designed to show off a lot of skin got people talking, and not for the right reasons.

The dress featured a sheer fabric, ruffles around the neckline and a bedazzled fabric at the centre front.

Check out the photo collage of the dress on a mannequin and then on her.

Nigerians react as BBNaija star Phyna parties in revealing dress: "Was this gown necessary?"

See post below:

Internet users vote down lady's revealing dress

victoriaapinkk:

"It looks bad on both."

zofiand25:

"nope nope nope."

lilos_hysteria:

"It might "work" on a real body but it doesn't look all that great either way. Reminds me of an overgrown bush or something. ☹️"

for.the.love.of.cloud:

"It's still tacky af...but ok..."

kholdest.nya:

"It’s cute I wouldn’t wear it tho."

its_anna_cherrie:

"Girl no she is straight up naked."

marianavilla1k:

"Might as well go out naked "

itx.jazmiine:

"where are you wearing this to like be fr."

deshaedgaf:

"lord . everyday yall find a new way to be ALMOST buttnaked . Please stop."

quiero.fumar:

"I'm sorry but I don't think even Nicki, Dua Lipa, J Lo, Arianna Grande, Rihanna, or even Lady Gaga could make this look good."

raw.g_:

"A mess."

_the_pink_starburst:

"An unfinished mess..."

Nigerians react as BBNaija star Phyna parties in revealing dress: "Was this gown necessary?"

The fashion police are out on Phyna's trail following a recent video of her in a club that surfaced on social media.

Mixed reactions trail video of lady rocking ankle-length braids: "This is waste"

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star who is in South Africa with some of her fellow ex-housemates was captured in a club having a good time.

However, the nature of her dress seems to have gotten many people worked up.

