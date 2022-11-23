Popular Nigerian singer, Teni, has taken to social media to share some new photos of herself

In the photos posted on her Instagram, the singer is seen dressed in a two-piece ensemble

This comes weeks after the singer wowed her fans with her impressive weight loss transformation

Teni is out here dropping jaws following her weight loss, and she is not backing down from applying pressure.

The talented singer recently posted some new photos as she continues to promote her newly-released single, Maitama.

Photos of the singer. Credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the curvy star sported a mustard yellow two-piece ensemble that featured a baggy shirt and loose-fitted pants.

She paired the look with a cropped white tank top and some pink footwear.

Teni sported long pixie curly hair, a look quite different from her usual style.

Check out the photos below:

The talented singer, who is on the plus-size weight spectrum, is known for her penchant for tomboyish looks.

Well, it appears some things about the singer might be changing after all.

In the previous stack of photos, the singer appears to have lost some weight, opting for a less boyish ensemble.

She sported a see-through blouse which she paired with some striped palazzo pants.

Source: Legit.ng