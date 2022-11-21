A video of a woman showing how she achieved laid edges despite having no hair has surfaced online

In the now-trending video, she is seen tattooing factory-made edges on her bald head before proceeding to wrap it

This comes shortly after another bald lady showed how she achieved some funny edges with the use of a pencil

When it comes to achieving the desired look, it appears that nothing is impossible in fashion, and another lady has proven this to be true.

Photos of the lady. Credit: @jayevelyn

Source: Instagram

Identified as Jay Evely, the beauty influencer left internet users wowed when she shared how she got her laid edges.

In the video, she starts by creating a bun look before proceeding to share how she used factor-manufactured edges to create her sleek look.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of woman with laid edges

The video, which was reposted by blogger, Tunde Ednut left quite a number of people with questions.

Check ou some reactions below:

mrpatricktv:

"Why remove your hair when you need the hair."

deyemitheactor:

"Sigh… and they say men lie! ‍♂️"

salamirotimi:

"If this thing fall off on our first date…"

gylliananthonette:

"First date, let's go swimming."

donmozarti:

"Just leave packaging for women ! They have been deceiving us since 19 kokoro "

swt_juie:

"Even me as a girl i fear who no fear my own gender their magic dey shock me sometimes."

However, there are many more who came to the blogger's defense, pointing out the fact that she suffers from alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss.

Check out some comments below:

beeolloh:

"It’s embarrassing to see how many people don’t know about alopecia and loosing hair from so many different diseases ‍♀️"

kaduperyumi:

"Hi! To those who are wondering about her hair.. She has a condition called alopecia that's why she has hair loss (even with her eyebrows). For someone like me who had cancer and experienced balding, had I seen this video when I was young, I'd feel less insecure of my baldness then -and more encouraged to be creative. ❤️"

Bald lady shows women how to get perfect edges, video amuses internet peeps

Almost every woman - and man - is obsessed with maintaining healthy hair and good edges.

Well, for those who aren't exactly blessed with this gift, a lady has shared an interesting update on how to slay madeup edges.

In a video posted by blogger, @nigerianbraids, a bald lady is seen showing the internet how she got her edges. The beginning of the video sees her drawing half circles around her edges before proceeding to shade in them.

Source: Legit.ng