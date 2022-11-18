Big Brother Naija reality star Tega Dominic, recently got social media users buzzing with reactions

As part of a yet-to-be-identified experiment, she wore the same makeup for four days straight

Several internet users have reacted with mixed feelings to the experiment, which she posted online

It appears that reality TV star Tega Dominic is up to something, and it has to do with skin.

The Big Brother Naija 2021 star recently got internet users talking after an interesting revelation.

Photos of the reality TV star. Credit: @its_tegadominic

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, the Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemate shared a video of herself before, during and after getting a face beat.

However, what makes it interesting is the fact that she claims to have carried the makeup for four days straight.

In the video, she shared montages of the first three days and how the makeup looked on her, and then proceeded to share what her face looked like on the third day, after she wiped the makeup off.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on Tega's makeup experiment

leah_dusk:

"You kept the makeup on for 3 days on? Does that mean you didn’t sleep?"

okumaeunice:

"4 days without washing your face? How then did u sleep at night or remove those things that gather in the eyes in the morning after sleep,I don't believe this shaa...u for show us the face without filter."

kingkokos_kitchen:

"Those of you doubting her needs serious flogging... A friend of mine carried hers for 2 days and I was extremely shocked.... She dey baff but avoids the face so instead of calling her names, why not find out?? It's that simple!!"

diva__ella:

"How were you comfortable with the makeup on your face for 4days?? Just that same day, I’ll rush back to wash mine off cause of how uncomfortable it feels no matter how light it is You’ve got nice skin though."

ade.xo.xo:

"Are you serious ? Wow , eyes for don itch me I go don use hand scatter am."

cologne_by_sm:

"Your bed spread for that 4days go too stain ooo."

