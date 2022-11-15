Big Brother Naija 2019 reality TV star Alex Unusual recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos

The ensemble, which featured a blend of orange and pink, was designed by Medlin Boss

2021 Lockdown star, Liquorose recently shared photos also rocking the same design but in white

Nigerian celebrity stylist and designer, Medlin Boss, is one creative who knows how to get celebrities twinning in matching outfits.

Photos of the BBNaija stars in the same design. Credit: @alex_unusual, @liqurose

Source: Instagram

Alex Unusual in Medlin Boss

BBNaija Double Wahala star, Alex Unusual, has always been a fan of Medlin's work and this time, she stepped out rocking a vibrant look.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The two-piece ensemble, designed in orange, featured feathered hemlines on both the sleeves and the pants.

She paired the look with some beige pumps and let her blonde braids pour down one side of her shoulder.

Check out the photos below:

Liquorose in Medlin Boss

Days after Alex dazzled in er vibrant look, the 2021 Shine Ya Eyes finalist came through in a pristine version of the same design.

She sported an all-white ensemble and paired it with some white crisscross heels.

For her hair, she opted for a curly afro look, and sported a glossy glam for her makeup.

Check out the photos below:

Asoebi lady leaves internet users impressed with hot steps: "Well dressed, classy dance moves"

Everybody who has ever donned a corseted dress knows how restricting it can be, especially when it comes to sitting or even dancing.

Well, this was certainly not the case for a beautiful lady who has left quite a number of internet users impressed.

A musician identified as Segun Johnson recently shared a video from an event he performed at, and it captured the moment a lady was seen dancing during his performance.

"Incase she wan sleep there" - Reactions as lady attends show in duvet style

GTB's fashion weekend recently took place with several fashion lovers sporting eye-catching ensembles.

One of such people who has got social media users buzzing with reactions is Cherry Entafield.

The upcoming rapper made a bold and daring fashion statement with her unique ensemble heavily inspired by nocturnal sleep time fashion.

Source: Legit.ng