From Empress to Eve: Nollywood actress unveils garden birthday photo

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has unveiled her latest look as she continues to celebrate her birthday

The veteran movie star had earlier taken to social media to post a photo in a purple dress

In her latest post, she posed in a flower-embellished ensemble and ditched the purple bob for a blonde look

Empress Njamah turned a year older on November 17 and is having a blast, judging by her Instagram posts.

The Nollywood star had earlier taken to her Instagram page to share two photos in which she donned a purple dress and a light purple bob wig.

Photos of the actress.

Source: Instagram

Well, the veteran actress turned up the heat when she released yet another look from her birthday shoot, this time a garden-themed one.

In the photo, Njamah is draped in a flower-embellished dress which shows off her caramel skin.

Here, she ditched the purple wig for long centre-part platinum blonde hair.

