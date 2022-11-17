Nollywood star, Regina Daniels, recently took to her Instagram page to share some new photos

In the new photos, the billionaire wife and fashion entrepreneur showcases the latest design from her brand

A while ago, a man went viral for matching his sleek blue ankara outfit with his car

Regina Daniels is slowly and steadily building her fashion brand, and fans are totally here for it.

The Nollywood actress and billionaire wife who runs a fashion brand, RAGAE, recently shared some new photos on her Instagram.

Photos of the actress. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the mother of two dons a three-piece ensemble featuring a top, a longline blazer and a pair of pants.

She paired the look with a red Birkin bag with a pair of red pointies and posed against a sleek red car with another model in an identical ensemble.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Swipe to see more photos below:

Birthday shoot: Regina Daniels steps out of her usual style as she celebrates new age

Birthdays are special days for many people, which explains why people go out of their way to look exceptional.

For Regina Daniels, October 10 saw the mother of two rocking two exquisite looks in honour of her new age.

The billionaire wife had earlier shared photos sporting a shimmery gold maxi dress that flattered her feminine silhouette.

She took things up a notch in her next look by donning a dramatic high-collar gold dress.

"Funny but very creative" - Reactions as man rocks matching outfit with his car

When it comes to self-expression in fashion, there are no limits for many people, and it is amazing to see.

One man has left quite a number of people buzzing with reactions after a Tiktok video went viral online, which showed a man's unique dress sense.

In the video, the man is seen dressed in a blue ankara kimono jacket over a pair of skinny-tailored pants.

Purple glory: Nollywood star Empress Njamah marks birthday in gorgeous look

Birthdays are special and for Empress Njamah, it is certainly reason enough to play dress-up!

The veteran Nollywood actress turned a year older and had a fabulous photo shoot in honour of her birthday.

In the photos posted to her Instagram page, Njamah is seen dressed in a one-shoulder sleeve high-low ruffle dress with a bedazzled neckline.

Source: Legit.ng