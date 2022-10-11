Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels recently turned a year older and took to social media to celebrate

The billionaire wife and mother of two shared some photos from her birthday shoot rocking two looks

Legit.ng takes a look at her second outfit, which appears daring and different from her regular looks

Birthdays are special days for many people, which explains why people go out of their way to look exceptional.

For Regina Daniels, October 10 saw the mother of two rocking two exquisite looks in honour of her new age.

The photos show Daniels in her birthday look. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The billionaire wife had earlier shared photos sporting a shimmery gold maxi dress that flattered her feminine silhouette.

She took things up a notch in her next look by donning a dramatic high-collar gold dress.

She paired the look with some fishnets and black pumps while sporting a black pixie cut.

While the ivory beauty is used to rocking stylish ensembles, this is quite different from her usual look, and we are loving every bit of it!

Swipe to see photos below:

Source: Legit.ng