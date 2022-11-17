Popular Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah, has taken to social media to celebrate her new age

In her latest Instagram posts, the veteran movie star shared photos of her sporting a blue ruffle dress

A while ago, another Nollywood star and event host, Osas Ighodaro, celebrated her birthday in a lovely dress

Birthdays are special and for Empress Njamah, it is certainly reason enough to play dress-up!

The veteran Nollywood actress turned a year older and had a fabulous photo shoot in honour of her birthday.

Photos of movie star Empress Njamah. Credit: @empressnjamah

In the photos posted to her Instagram page, Njamah is seen dressed in a one-shoulder sleeve high-low ruffle dress with a bedazzled neckline.

She sported a light purple centre-part bob wig and rocked a pair of silver sandal heels.

Check out the photos below:

Birthday wishes pour in for Njamah

Her colleagues, friends and followers dropped sweet birthday messages in the comment section.

ema_onyx:

"Happy birthday @empressnjamah May Jehovah blow your mind . Greatness and victory is on your side."

samajibola

"Happy birthday Sis @empressnjamah . Love always."

reginaaskia:

"Happy birthday beautiful, God bless you."

Actress Osas Ighodaro sports N170k dress as she marks birthday, designer shares details

Meanwhile, another actress, Osas Ighodaro, had cause to celebrate as she marked a new age on Wednesday, October 26.

The beautiful and talented Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to celebrate with some dazzling new photos.

The Man Of God movie star shared some photos together with her daughter, with Osas looking sassy and fabulous in a flirty number.

She donned a fitted pink silk dress bedazzled around the neckline and the opening in the front with what appeared to be purple pearls.

Bride dazzles in beautiful gown, wows internet users

Women who are big on fashion trends always understand the assignment when it comes to their special day.

This bride had fashion lovers gushing over with love after a video of her wedding look went viral on social media.

In the viral clip, the bride is seen dressed in a stunning design by PISTIS, a Ghanaian-based fashion house, featuring a floor-length overskirt, a bedazzled bodice and an illusion neckline.

