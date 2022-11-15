The GTB Fashion Weekend proved to be eventful, with several fashion lovers in attendance

Among the guests at the event were some uniquely dressed men who seemed to have caught the attention of many

Well, it didn't take long before the ratings of outfits started pouring in for style lovers

The men who attended the GTB Fashion Weekend did not want to carry last when it came to their outfits.

While some were drop-dead stunning, others came through in avant-garde style.

Photos of some men at the GTB Fashion weekend. Credit: @igweofd.east

Source: Instagram

However, not everyone was feeling all the outfits, and one such person is @igweofd.east, who did a hilarious commentary on some trending looks at the event.

In an Instagram reel, he gave a brief and comic description of the outfits ranging from a math teacher, mum on a school run, surgical doctor vibes to trenches bulldog and sleeping disorder vibes.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on men's looks at GTB Fashion Weekend

Check out some comments below:

empress_tonia_:

"In this hot Lagos ???"

xo_sophisticated:

"They should have stationed this program beside yaba cos what’s this madness in dozen price???‍♀️"

ada1ama:

"What is happening to Lagos Nigeria? So we must always carry first in copying what Americans do? Why are men all of a sudden wearing women’s clothes like it’s going out of fashion?"

thethelma__:

"Lol lag fashion week this year was for the men because what?"

samutokawazaki:

"As long as them use deodorant sha… cos if not."

4everhumbl3:

"Why are Nigerians wearing puffer jackets in this Lagos hot sun ??? Someone even carry duvet cover body. Lmao."

preshious_isy:

"Nothing fashionable here."

albinorella:

"Fashion week not Halloween."

iamoboye:

"Wetin be all these? "

bigmenaa:

"This is not abroad oh."

Reactions as lady attends show in duvet style

GTB's fashion weekend recently took place with several fashion lovers sporting eye-catching ensembles.

One of such person who has got social media users buzzing with reactions is Cherry Entafield.

The upcoming rapper made a bold and daring fashion statement with her unique ensemble heavily inspired by nocturnal sleep time fashion.

She sported an off-shoulder, long-sleeved dress coat which shared a striking resemblance with a duvet.

Source: Legit.ng