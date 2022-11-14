Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has taken to social media to share his take on makeup

According to the movie star, a face the printing machine tough t to be invented due to the ours women spend on makeup

The post, which has since gone viral, had several people agreeing with the actor, with some dropping funny comments

Looking good may be good business, but it is also time-consuming to achieve, and this is something Deyemi Okanlawon seems to have had enough.

Photos of Deyemi and some stock models. Credit: @deyemiteactor (Instagram), JGI/Jamie Grill

Source: Getty Images

The Nollywood actor recently took to his Twitter page to share a tweet addressing the issue of women taking as much as three hours to makeup.

According to him, a machine ought to be invented to deal with this issue.

In his words:

"Someone needs to invent a face printing machine to put makeup on ladies faces… 3hrs doing makeup??? "

See tweet below:

Social media users share thoughts on Deyemi's makeup post

stanbnx:

"If it takes a normal woman 3 hours to do make-up then how many hours will it take bob r!sky?"

lyra_foods:

"Can never be me . Eyebrow pencil, lip balm on, and I'm out the door."

orgamarx:

"You think the machine will do it faster?? A woman's problem is satisfaction. If the machine doesn't do it satisfactorily, there goes that 3 hours."

tonia.gram_:

"Lmao. Something they have started inventing?? Give us 5 - 10 years from now."

robyekpo:

"3hrs makeup for 30mins outing and once dem reachnjouse na to clean am with wipes o! Walahi, you women are trying...not all heros wear capes...some wear makeup."

kinky_vee:

"I totally agree. It will be so good. Makeup is so tiring especially professional makeup."

djloyce_:

"I don reason this thing tire! E con be like say na only me they feel this pain."

vicdiz:

"Maybe the inventor is here right now. They’ll just do a makeup in tattoo form that u’ll just paste it on ur face."

