Deyemi Okanlawon Suggests Invention of Makeup Machine to Lessen Time Spent on Glam
- Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has taken to social media to share his take on makeup
- According to the movie star, a face the printing machine tough t to be invented due to the ours women spend on makeup
- The post, which has since gone viral, had several people agreeing with the actor, with some dropping funny comments
Looking good may be good business, but it is also time-consuming to achieve, and this is something Deyemi Okanlawon seems to have had enough.
The Nollywood actor recently took to his Twitter page to share a tweet addressing the issue of women taking as much as three hours to makeup.
According to him, a machine ought to be invented to deal with this issue.
In his words:
"Someone needs to invent a face printing machine to put makeup on ladies faces… 3hrs doing makeup??? "
See tweet below:
Social media users share thoughts on Deyemi's makeup post
stanbnx:
"If it takes a normal woman 3 hours to do make-up then how many hours will it take bob r!sky?"
lyra_foods:
"Can never be me . Eyebrow pencil, lip balm on, and I'm out the door."
orgamarx:
"You think the machine will do it faster?? A woman's problem is satisfaction. If the machine doesn't do it satisfactorily, there goes that 3 hours."
tonia.gram_:
"Lmao. Something they have started inventing?? Give us 5 - 10 years from now."
robyekpo:
"3hrs makeup for 30mins outing and once dem reachnjouse na to clean am with wipes o! Walahi, you women are trying...not all heros wear capes...some wear makeup."
kinky_vee:
"I totally agree. It will be so good. Makeup is so tiring especially professional makeup."
djloyce_:
"I don reason this thing tire! E con be like say na only me they feel this pain."
vicdiz:
"Maybe the inventor is here right now. They’ll just do a makeup in tattoo form that u’ll just paste it on ur face."
