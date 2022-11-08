Luxury fashion brand, Balenciaga, recently caused a buzz with yet another head-scratching design

The brand designed a handbag which featured a long leather sleeve designed for an arm to fit in

A video of the woman wearing the black bag has sparked mixed reactions among fashion lovers online

Balenciaga has gone from making bags one can 'carry' to now making the type that requires 'wearing'.

A video which has since gone viral shows that the brand has no intentions of slowing down when it comes to creating designs that will get people talking.

Photos of a woman wearing the bag. Credit: Violet Grace Atkinson

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by @lesiswore, a woman is seen ‘putting on’ a black bag which was designed with a gloved sleeve.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to Balenciaga's 'handbag' design

rishtalkies:

"And the "saddest part is its calf skin - a life was killed brutally to create such in the name of fashion."

jl.traps:

"Imagine tryna steal with this bag."

spookyspence:

"This company is just a large ridiculous social experiment but every once in a whole something cool comes out of it."

goddesslymelly:

"Umm hell to the naaaaaa .."

clarencelamgram:

"Balenciaga is leading a post modernist wave on high fashion."

janicebless12:

"Literally a handbag."

donkasablanka:

"That’s the new ‘Come And Take It’ purse."

dehserra:

"This has got to be a joke, and I am not laughing."

rabab_shahid:

"They officially turned into lame brand "

Balenciaga's N800k 'bag of chips' sparks reactions

Balenciaga earlier left fashion fans buzzing with mixed reactions over one of their products.

It is no news that the fashion house is big on social experiments, and this time is no different following the release of a line of leather bags designed to look like packets of potato chips.

According to the fashion Instagram account Diet Prada, they could cost about N800,000 ($1,800) each. The bags were made in partnership with Lays, a popular American potato chips company.

Hermes trends for wearing wrongly spelt 'Chad Boswick' cape, fans blame stylist Tiannah

Tiannah Empire boss, Toyin Lawani, is undoubtedly one of the most talented designers/stylists to ever come out of Nigeria. However, even the greatest people make mistakes.

Currently trending on social media is a photo which shows the back view of Hermes' costume for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Lagos.

In honour of the late Chadwick Boseman, a portrait of the actor was painted on the robe with 'R.I.P Chad Boswick' written on it.

