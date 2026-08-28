MultiChoice Talent Factory launches masterclasses in eight Nigerian states to empower filmmakers and TV practitioners

Masterclasses focus on industry insights, including sales, distribution, and trends in Africa's entertainment landscape

Future sessions will reach more states, fostering storytelling skills and commercial knowledge for sustainable careers in film

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The MultiChoice Talent Factory has launched a major series of masterclasses across eight Nigerian states, opening new opportunities for filmmakers and television practitioners to sharpen their skills and understand the business side of entertainment.

The initiative features 13 regional masterclasses organised in partnership with film festivals, creative guilds and other industry organisations as MTF marks eight years of investment in Nigeria’s creative economy.

MultiChoice Talent Factory moves to empower Nigerian filmmakers and other creatives with nationwide masterclasses.

Source: UGC

Rather than focusing only on filmmaking techniques, the sessions are designed to give participants practical insight into emerging industry trends, audience behaviour, distribution, sales and new opportunities within Africa’s rapidly changing entertainment landscape.

From making films to making money

The first masterclass, the International Sales and Distribution Executive (ISDE) session, was held on August 24 in partnership with the Nigerian International Film Summit.

Under the theme, “From Script to Market: The Future of Cinema in Africa,” the session examined one of the biggest challenges facing African filmmakers: how to move productions beyond the screen and successfully connect them with paying audiences locally and internationally.

Speakers included Kene Mkparu, President and CEO of KOMWORLD Cinemas and Studio KOM Film Production and Distribution; cinema expert Funmi Onuma; and Ijeoma Onah, founder of the Nigerian International Film Summit.

Discussions focused on international sales, distribution strategies and the commercial decisions filmmakers must consider if African stories are to compete in wider markets.

MTF Academy Director Akaoma Onyeonoru stressed that creativity alone is not enough to guarantee a film’s success.

She noted that filmmakers must understand how to position and distribute their productions effectively so African stories can travel beyond their immediate markets.

Microdrama emerges as new entertainment opportunity

The second session, the Africa Microdrama Summit, shifted attention to the fast-growing world of short-form scripted entertainment.

Held under the theme “The Future of Africa Storytelling: Powering Africa’s Mobile-First Entertainment Economy,” the session explored changing viewing habits and the growing demand for short, engaging and bingeable stories.

Industry experts discussed how creators can adapt their storytelling to audiences increasingly consuming entertainment on mobile devices.

Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head, Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice Nigeria, said shorter attention spans are changing how audiences consume content, making compelling openings and fast-paced storytelling increasingly important.

The discussions also highlighted the potential for microdrama to secure opportunities on established platforms such as Africa Magic.

Masterclasses head to more states

The MTF masterclass series will continue across Ogun, Oyo, Imo, Abia, Delta, Rivers, Abuja and Kano, bringing industry-focused learning closer to practitioners outside Nigeria’s major entertainment hubs.

MultiChoice Talent Factory launches masterclasses across Nigeria MultiChoice

Source: Getty Images

Partners include the Wole Soyinka Cultural Centre, Ibadan International Film Festival, Pan-Atlantic University International Students’ Film Festival, Twin City International Film Festival, Rivers International Film Festival and Kano Indigenous Languages Film Festival.

The initiative underscores the growing need to equip Nigeria’s creative talent with both storytelling skills and the commercial knowledge needed to build sustainable careers in the film and television industry.

MultiChoice Nigeria CEO unveils next phase

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice Nigeria is entering a new phase of its business as the company expands its focus beyond traditional television entertainment to become a bigger player in Nigeria’s creative economy.

Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Kemi Omotosho, said the company’s more than three-decade presence in the country had transformed it from a pay-TV provider into a major participant in content production, technology, local talent development and infrastructure.

Source: Legit.ng