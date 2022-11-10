There are infinite ways to keep your wardrobe chic and fashionable that involve ankara styles

When it comes to office dress codes, there is an emphasis on keeping things professional

In this article, Legit.ng highlights six beautiful ankara styles that are work-appropriate

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

While it seems that majority of the wite-collar workers have resorted to working from home, many businesses still operate directly from their offices.

For people who constantly struggle with picking outfits daily or those who are rejoining the corporate world and have no idea on how to revamp their wardrobe, this is for you.

Photos of some styles to try out. Credit: @sylvianduka, @ankaradigest, @empress_jamila

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how you can slay with these six styles.

Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Lace and ankara midi dress

This lady styled her peacock ankara dress by infusing white lace to the sleeves and around the skirt area.

The colour combination is perfect if you're going for a soft and feminine look.

2. Green ankara dress

With this style, it is important to consider the length of the dress and ensure that it doesn't go against your company's dress code.

However, this green and black dress with long and puffy sleeves is certainly a boss look.

3. One-shoulder ankara dress

While this is a stylish fit, it is important that your recreated version doesn't reveal a lot of skin around the shoulder.

Keep it classy and work-appropriate.

4. Ankara lace dress

The infusion of lace in ankara style is always a winning look especially when done in good proportion.

Here, we see this beautiful lady dressed in a high-neck midi dress with midi sleeves with lace hemlines.

5. Mixed print jumpsuit

While dresses are a popular choice for ladies, rocking a jumpsuit to the office is certainly one way to spice things up in your wardrobe.

Here, this lady dons a puffy-sleeved jumpsuit designed with two colours of the same type of prints.

6. Two-piece ensemble

Two-piece outfits are another perfect fit for the office. You can rock them together and separately.

Here, we see this beautiful fashionista in a purple ensemble which she paired with some black pumps.

7. Collared midi dress

This multicoloured ankara print infused with plain white fabric is another style to recreate!

The look is a fusion of modern and Afrocentric style, perfect for ankara lovers who are working-class babes.

These are some styles to replicate if you're looking to up your office style game.

Birthday glam: Oba Elegushi's first wife dons elegant asoke ensemble for her special day

It appears that Olori Sekinat has no trouble pulling off classy and elegant looks, be it in western wear or traditional ensembles.

The queen, who is the first wife of Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Elegushi of Ikate, turned a year older on Thursday, November 10.

To honour her special day, The Monarch Center - which she owns - took to their official Instagram page to celebrate her.

In the photos, the queen is seen dressed in a brown and white asoke design, which was beyond breathtaking.

Source: Legit.ng