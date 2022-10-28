The Lagos Fashion Week kickstarted with some Big Brother Naija stars walking the runway

2021 BBNija star Emmanuel, alongside 2022 Level Up stars, Groovy and Dotun were seen modelling at the fashion show

In a similar story, Nigerian singer Davido was sported walking the runway at a PUMA fashion show

Big Brother Naija fans were delighted to see some of their favourites return to the runway in style.

With the start of the Lagos Fashion Week, two Level Up stars; Groovy and Dotun were sported doing what they know how to do best on the runway.

Photos of the BBNaija stars. Credit: @bellanaijaonline

Source: Instagram

Also joining them was Shine Ya Eyes star, Emmanuel Umoh.

The gorgeous men walked the runway for fashion brand, Cute-Saint, rocking some eye-catching designs.

Check them out below:

Social media users hail BBNaija stars

It appeared Groovy stole the shine as fans took to the comment section to hail him. However, there were those who wished for Hermes to walk the runway as well.

Check out some comments below:

ditebogomadisa

"No one does it like Emmanuel Umoh"

samawatimarion:

"Hermes only should have been here"

lesedi_sunshine:

"Groovy ate and left no crumbs "

neomogwadi:

"Biggys boys doing the most"

mbameluchiamaka:

"Keep winning guys, groovy mono l see you."

orobolaofficial18:

"Na hermes suppose dey here,dah guy sabi runway."

groophy_addicts:

"Groovy the sky is your begining not your limit "

abee4real17:

"Emma not dey rush the runway king "

OBO Baddest: Singer Davido walks the runway for Puma, video surfaces online

Davido can add supermodel to his resume and he won't be wrong!

The superstar musician, real name David Adeleke, was reportedly at a Puma fashion show which he didn't attend as part of the guests, but as one of the models.

In a video posted by @thetattleroom, the popular singer is seen strutting the runway with the confidence of a superstar.

Source: Legit.ng