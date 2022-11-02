Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, recently took to social media to share some photos

In the latest Instagram uploads, the singer posed in a gorgeous black dress designed by Tolu Bally

The same design was spotted on Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro, who rocked it in a different colour

Tiwa Savage displayed her curves and legs in a gorgeous Little Black Dress (LBD).

The talented singer/songwriter took to her Instagram page of over 15 million followers to upload some lovely photos.

Tiwa Savage shared photos of herself in a little black dress. Credit: @tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

The Koo Koo Fun singer, who is currently sporting a bob-length full-finger hairstyle, rocked a mini dress with a front opening.

The dress, bedazzled around the neckline and the opening in front, was designed by celebrity designer, Tolu Bally.

The dress named the 'Lime Dress' is worth N170,000 and was first rocked by the creative director, Tolu Bally, in the self-named colour.

Actress Osas Ighodaro rocks the same dress with Tiwa Savage

Osas Ighodaro had cause to celebrate as she marksed a new age on Wednesday, October 26.

The beautiful and talented Nollywood actress took to her Instagram page to celebrate with some dazzling new photos.

The Man Of God movie star shared some photos of them together, with Osas looking sassy and fabulous in a flirty number.

Source: Legit.ng