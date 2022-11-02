A photo of a designer shirt has gone viral on social media for what is reportedly the cost

According to a Facebook user, Jaafar Jaafar, the Louis Vuitton shirt is retailing for a whopping N3 million

Several internet users have reacted to the video with mixed reactions over the cost of the shirt

Luxury brands sure know how to get peeps buzzing with reactions over the designs - and sometimes, the cost - of their products.

Photos of a surprised man and the designer shirt. Credit: Tara Moore, Jaafar Jaafar (Facebook)

Source: Getty Images

A Facebook user identified as Jaafar Jaafar recently got social media users buzzing with mixed reactions after he posted a photo of a Louis Vuitton shirt.

According to his caption, the item is selling for N3 million.

Social media users react to N3m Louis Vuitton shirt

Muhammad Isah Musa:

"Hhhh may be bullet proof ce ko."

Bilal Musa:

"In the money of Nigeria that has no value."

Hayatuddeen Mahmoud Jibril:

"I will not buy even for N300."

Musa Abokinkure:

"Of course, it is. Is that money for house or car in Nigeria?"

Ismail Binyamin:

"So, the cloth cures poverty, right?"

Kabir Umar Tanko Mlf:

"So this shirt is the solution to hunger."

Yahya S Ahmad:

"All in the name of fashion."

Source: Legit.ng