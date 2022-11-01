A video of a man all dressed up in a pink look for his sister's wedding has gone viral on social media

The video sees the bearded man wearing makeup and a corset bodice outfit in a vibrant pink shade

Several internet users have reacted to the video with mixed feelings about the man's outfit choice for his sister's big day

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A man is currently trending on social media over his dress choice for his sister's wedding ceremony.

In a video reposted by @yabaleftonline, the man is seen sporting full face makeup, long painted nails and a rather interesting outfit.

Photos of the man. Credit: @fredmakeover

Source: Instagram

The viral clip sees the man wearing a corset bodice outfit with what appears to be a tulle overskirt.

On his neck is an elaborate coral neckpiece, and in his hands is a purple feather handfan.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to viral video of man in pink

cutekimani:

"Na family meeting go end the wedding laslas."

cutemotun:

"I still prefer this one to bobrisky."

peachydivaa

"Chairman U forgot to tell ur tailor to s.natch ur waist."

_the.girl.x_:

"The corset could not corset"

vera_more1:

"Na this big belle wey beer full inside E use de do gay?? Mummy of Lagos indeed."

d.e.b.r.a__:

"Person papa."

ogbaga_stella_chinwendu:

"Please is this a man or a woman I'm confused."

federica_ariana:

"God know say you nor go enter that venue that day nonsense."

mz_softie_xx:

"These people no sabi this thing well, why you go leave the beards and not shave it???"

yuby_ekwere:

"You forgot to add wig, Gele and waist trainer."

isioma__obuh:

"But what's going on in this life ehn."

themindsloot:

"I need to take my eyes back to its maker,i don tire."

Reactions as Yomi Casual unveils N3.8m burnt shirt

Yomi Makun, the owner of the clothing brand Yomi Casual, recently got the internet talking after he unveiled one of his latest designs.

It is the era of avant-garde designs, and Yomi has no plans to be left out of the trend.

He recently unveiled an interesting new design comprising a white button shirt that appeared to be burnt severely.

Source: Legit.ng