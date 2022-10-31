A fan of Nigerian singer Tems, identified as Queen Jod, recently shared photos of her Halloween look

In the photos, she replicated a blue lace ensemble rocked by the Try Me singer from a music show

Several social media users commended Jod for her accurate replication of the singer's blue look

It's Halloween season, and fans are getting creative with how they pay homage to their favourite stars.

Nigerian singer, Tems, is certainly one singer/songwriter with loads of fans, and one of them recently dressed up as her for Halloween.

Photos of Queen and Tems. Credit: Queen Jod

Source: Twitter

Identified as Queen Jod on Twitter, she shared photos of her Halloween look which saw her dressed in a lace catsuit with a satin wrap around her hips.

This was the same look Tems rocked some months ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The singer performed 'No Woman No Cry at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Ghana, draped in a powder blue ensemble that put her amazing curves on display.

The netty catsuit, whose designer remains unidentified, featured a cut-out neckline and long sleeves as well as a wrap skirt-like feature around the hip and derriere section.

Check out the post below:

Fans commend lady's replication of Tems' look

@shugadupri:

"Nailed it "

@alao_sunny:

"Tems baby and Tems mama."

@biiiigwavy:

"Nice try girl ❤️"

@SheezOyindamola:

"This is so nice. You nailed it!"

@Aituaa_:

"Oh this is good."

Diiadem X Tems: Style lovers decide which fashionista rocked netty look better

When it comes to rocking some eccentric fashionable garbs, it goes without saying that Tems has continuously proven that that is her territory.

The popular singer has since gone global and has been spotted in some buzzworthy ensembles that fit her beautiful physique effortlessly.

As is the case with many celebrities, every once in a while, twin fashion moments occur, and in this story, we have Tems and Instagram baddie Diiadem sporting similar designs.

Fashion designer Yomi Casual shares video of 'burnt shirt' selling for N3.8m

Yomi Makun, the owner of the clothing brand Yomi Casual, recently got the internet talking after he unveiled one of his latest designs.

It is the era of avant-garde designs, and Yomi has no plans to be left out of the trend.

He recently unveiled an interesting new design comprising a white button shirt that appeared to be burnt severely.

Source: Legit.ng