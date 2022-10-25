"Denim is Forever": Social Media Users Stunned as 142-Year-Old Jeans Sells for N33.2m
- A video from an auction has gone viral on social media over a pair of old Levi's jeans getting sold for N33.2m
- According to the video, the pair of jeans was discovered in an abandoned mine and is believed to be an original from the 1880s
- The video, which is currently trending, has sparked mixed reactions among social media users
A 142-year-old pair of jeans believed to be Levi's brand reportedly sold for a staggering N33.2 million ($76,000) at an auction.
In a video posted by blogger @lessiswore, the old pair of jeans was said to have been discovered in an abandoned mineshaft, and the condition of the jeans was displayed at the auction.
Appearing dirt-stained with rugged hemlines, the pants, which still carried the designer tag, are believed to be an original from the 1880s.
They eventually sold for $76,000 with a starting bid of $28,000.
Check out the video below:
Social media users react to 142-year-old Levi's jeans sold for N33..2m
blackitaki:
"Balenciaga taking notes rn."
emmahoney444:
"Everyone in the comments not realizing how rare and historical those jeans are and like bro you’re not supposed to wear them, they’re a literal ARTIFACT."
redwardss:
"Don’t let Kanye sees this."
oneill_studio:
"76000?? I would not wear them ever!!!"
chicagoxn:
"Something feels wildly shady about this."
mullahmerije:
"Balenciaga will be mad."
asherwolf_:
"Those jeans have to be haunted"
lilmissdreadytwatz:
"Denim is forever.. literally."
fr4nzo:
"They’re worth more…"
brandon._.0:
"How are these old pants worth 3 times more than my car?"
dicarlostreetwear:
"Let me go bury my Levi’s in the backyard so I can dig em up in 30 years."
absencesilhouette:
"It's literally a piece of the past and history itselfff."
Source: Legit.ng