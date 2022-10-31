Nigerian fashion designer Yomi Makun recently took to social media to share one of his latest creation

The creative director of Yomi Casual posted photos of a white button shirt which appeared to be severely burnt

The designer, who priced the piece for over N3 million, got social media users buzzing with reactions

Yomi Makun, the owner of the clothing brand Yomi Casual, recently got the internet talking after he unveiled one of his latest designs.

It is the era of avant-garde designs, and Yomi has no plans to be left out of the trend.

Photos of Yomi and the design.

Source: Instagram

He recently unveiled an interesting new design comprising a white button shirt that appeared to be burnt severely.

In his caption, he revealed that the piece cost around N3,898,200 ($8,9000) and urged fans to tag celebrities who they thought would wear the design.

Social media users react to Yomi Casual's burnt shirt design

choplifekitchenlagos:

"Kanye West is your best bet but village people are currently using his head to make eba at the moment."

dr.rashelnigeria_store:

"If your apprentice burn cloth, talk say na mistake no be say you go turn am to “exclusively made fashion” 5.9m how much is original iron and white shirt "

glitz_farms:

"Just wake up and be writing price because you Use fire burn white shirt "

tena_naturalbeauty:

"If this man successfully sells the clothes to anyone then I’ll come to a conclusion that truly no matter your price there’s a customer for you..just do your marketing right"

sabigirlsfashion:

"Without any prejudice to Yomi, the shirt no enter my eye sha... But one man's meat is another's poison."

ohbabie3:

"Just say you deh find who go tell u sorry bruh …u don burn client cloth."

_p.e.r.k.y:

"No be the same person wey dey complain about ladies dressing half-naked be this? So you want men to start dressing like mad people."

owolawitola:

"Lol be like say he pick one shirt from that IVD house wey burn."

iamtoljem:

"I’ll never understand how and Why Burnt/Torn Clothes has turned into a fashion Statement , y’all take it easy on this Fashion thing before you start dressing like M*d ppl on the streets unknowingly in the name of fashion."

Yomi Casual condemns indecent dressing among women

With many women becoming more expressive through fashion, it appears ladies are pushing it to the extreme - well, according to Yomi Makun.

The creative director of the fashion brand, Yomi Casual, recently took to his Instastory to condemn the rate of indecent dressing sighted around town.

In the post, he talked about ladies in revealing dresses. He cited a lady who stepped out with just a t-shirt on.

Source: Legit.ng