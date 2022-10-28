Global Fashion Trends: Orange Nerd, 4 Other Fashionistas Rock Handbags in Stylish Looks
- With the increase in gender fluidity in fashion, many men continue to experiment with looks
- From rocking dresses to other seemingly feminine fashion trends, it appears there is no stopping them
- In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how five male Nigerian fashionistas have rocked handbags
As gender norms have relaxed over the past few decades, the men’s carryall has gone from a sitcom punchline to a ubiquitous accessory.
It is common to see men rocking handbags - but they are usually of a certain type.
It is either a rugged backpack or sophisticated leather briefcase, and glaring in their masculinity or risk it being mistaken for something a woman could potentially own.
Well, there are some men who do not play by the rules and their fans are totally here for it.
Some top Nigerian fashionistas have been spotted on one occasion or the other carrying handbags.
In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at five men.
Check them out below:
1. Enioluwa Adeoluwa with a red bag
The lifestyle blogger and Crocs ambassador, a while ago, shared a stack of photos sporting a handbag.
He rocked a white shirt over a deep blue jacket, green pants and paired the look with a circular bag.
2. Orange Nerd carries a rectangular mini bag
The fashion designer has always been expressive in his sense of style, sporting eccentric and somewhat feminine ensembles.
Here, he dons a deep blue fringed crochet two-piece and paired the look with a cute mini bag.
3. The Style Infidel with a purse
The fashion stylist is one Style lover who has a thing for clutch purses.
Here we see him in a red monochrome fit, carrying a leather purse to match his ensemble.
4. Swanky Jerry
The reality TV star and fashion stylist is a lover of all things bold, daring and different.
He is also a collector of expensive designer handbags. Here we see him carrying a Maison Goyard handbag.
5. Taymesan carries green mini bag
The podcaster and online content creator gave fans a sleek vibe in this green-and-white look.
He sported a shirt which he knotted at the front over a pair of white pants and carried a green mini bag.
The men are certainly not smiling!
New trend alert: Tiwa Savage, 3 others sported with designer Goyard bag
Mid last year - and even up until now - Nigerian celebrity fashionistas were struck with the Bottega fever as nearly every day, a female star was spotted rocking a bag or shoes from the high-end brand.
Interestingly, it appears that the ladies may be moving on to something else - another luxury brand in the name of Maison Goyard.
Well, it appears the seemingly-mysterious brand seems to be winning over the hearts of some Nigerian stars.
