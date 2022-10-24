Big Brother Naija reality star, Bryann has been serving some major style goals for Gen Z fashionistas

The Level Up finalist stepped out rocking a green bomber jacket over a black tie and white shirt, with a pair of baggy pants

Several fans and colleagues have taken to his Instagram page to compliment the singer

Bryann continues to prove to be a king in his own lane when it comes to fashion and style, and his fans are totally here for it.

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star recently blessed his fans with yet another swaggy look that had his Instagram comment section flooded with compliments.

Photos of Bryann Credit: @bryannonly

Source: Instagram

In the stack of photos, the Level Up finalist donned a green bomber jacket over a black tie and white shirt, with a pair of pants that had the baggy feel of layered skirts.

Check out the look below:

Social media users compliment BBNaija Bryann

queenmercyatang:

"See my babythe drip is❤️❤️❤️❤️"

beautytukura:

"Your fashion sense is out of this world ❤️❤️"

enioluwaofficial:

"Nah! That first outfit is serving!"

slindokuhle_sleeh:

"King of Gen ZsSuperstar. Big Baby Brii The Drip God❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

greatmombee:

"I love the outfits.....give them"

nondurkhoza:

"Fashionista."

berbie_presh:

"African kanye"

