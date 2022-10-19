Big Brother Naija 2021 reality star, Maria Chike, has taken to social media to wow her fans

The ivory beauty, who was part of the Shine Ya Eyes star rocked an afro hairstyle in her recent glam photoshoot

In more reality TV news, 2022 star, Hermes, stepped out rocking a unique design by Toyin Lawani

When it comes to serving premium face cards, trust Maria Chike always to deliver, and effortlessly too!

The 2021 Big Brother Naija star recently blessed her fans with some peng jpegs, looking ravishing in them.

Photos of Maria. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

The biracial beauty came through with the Coming To America vibe, only hers came with an afro twist to it.

The look which featured a high ponytail bejeweled with gold hair accessories, saw Maria rocking a bold neck piece and chunky earrings.

Sharing the photos, she wrote:

"Know thyself!!! You come from a long line of Strength, Honour, Beauty and Intellect. Don’t foster ignorance "

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users compliment BBNaija Maria

sagadeolu:

"Giving goddess."

brodashaggi:

"This is beautiful! "

singhniniofficial:

"So gorgeous "

mariselle4:

"Barbie doll "

official_mercyeke:

"Wow I love you gorgeous "

symply_asmart:

"Big Ria❤️❤️serving looks since 1980love you beautiful❤️"

Source: Legit.ng