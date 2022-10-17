Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has taken to social media to share some new photos

The billionaire wife and mother of two kicked off the week with a new look from her fashion brand

Recall some days ago, Daniels released photos from her birthday photoshoot sporting a unique look

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Regina Daniels is out here building her fashion brand and growing the collection, and it is beautiful to see.

Regina Daniels sure knows how to attract attention. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The Nollywood actress and billionaire wife recently left her fans wowed when she posted photos rocking yet another design from the brand's collection.

In the photos, she is seen posing in a green and black checkered attire featuring an off-shoulder corset top which she paired with some well-tailored trousers.

Check out the photos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Birthday shoot: Regina Daniels steps out of her usual style as she celebrates new age

Birthdays are special days for many people, which explains why people go out of their way to look exceptional. For Regina Daniels, October 10 saw the mother of two rocking two exquisite looks in honour of her new age.

The billionaire wife had earlier shared photos sporting a shimmery gold maxi dress that flattered her feminine silhouette.

She took things up a notch in her next look by donning a dramatic high-collar gold dress. She paired the look with some fishnets and black pumps while sporting a black pixie cut.

Mixed reactions as tailor proudly shows off wedding dress she recreated in viral video

A video currently making the rounds on social media has gotten many people in their feelings as it has to do with a wedding dress replication.

In a Tiktok video reposted by Twitter user, @MoonNightSkies, the tailor first shares a photo of the original design the client wanted.

From clips of the process of recreating the dress and even a video of the bride coming for fittings, it seemed like the client was in for a pleasant surprise.

However, the end result which saw the recreated wedding dress done in a rather disappointing way and embellished with flowers, left social media users scratching their heads.

Source: Legit.ng