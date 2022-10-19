A lady has gone viral on social media after she shared the struggle she faces doing laundry with long nails

In the video reshared by popular blogger Instablog9ja, she is seen struggling to wash while keeping the nails apart from each other

Several internet users have reacted to the video with some questioning why she didn't pay for laundry services instead

Looking pretty often cost money, and time and, in some cases, robs one of conveniently doing things like house chores.

A case in point is a video of a lady doing laundry currently making the rounds on social media.

In the now-viral clip post by @instablog9ja, she is seen washing a white t-shirt in a rather unique method due to the length of her artificial nails.

As she washes the fabric, she tries to keep the nails on both hands away from each other to avoid friction that could potentially hurt her natural nails or even injure her skin.

Social media users reacts to lady washing with long nails

_veekiesasha_:

"Why not give to laundry instead of stressing yourself and proving a point."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"You get money to make nails but not to pay for laundry wonderful "

theesuo__:

" is too expensive to not have a washing machine or go to a laundromat."

diva__ella:

"That’s so uncomfortable that I can feel it from here. Just take the clothes to the laundry place gurlll "

albysvend:

"Slayqueen should have washing machine but I understand."

aramidemusic:

"Buy a washing machine or pay for laundry‍♀️"

lady___sweeney:

"Please if don’t know how to use long nails, Stop wearing them!!!!! Y’all making other that can actually use it look stupid with it…. Jesus Christ"

bolaasani:

"Money way u waste do nails save buy washing machine."

splendid_jenny:

"Wahala be like Wetin again ,that’s why I don’t like fixing nails ‍♀️‍♀️ it won’t let me do anything..too heavy."

