Popular Nigerian singer Oxlade, recently took to social media to share some new photos of himself

The photos which have gotten social media users buzzing with reactions, see the singer rocking a puffy ensemble

Several internet users have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts about the ensemble

Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman who is better known by his stage name, Oxlade, appears to be delving into the fashion scene in style.

The singer known best for his hit song Ku Lo Sa, recently got social media users buzzing over his recent Instagram uploads.

Photos of the singer in the unique design. Credit: @oxladeofficial

Source: Instagram

In the stack of photos posted, the singer, while on his trip in the UK, posed for some snapshots looking rather different in an eccentric ensemble.

The beige set sees the singer rocking a puffy top and a pair of tracksuit bottoms.

He accessorised the look with some white-framed sunnies, exuding confidence in the style.

Swipe to see more photos below:

Social media users react to Oxlade's photos

poco_lee:

"Inside the Duvet!!!! OTILO"

manifesting:

"Puff daddy "

brodashaggi:

"❤️ As long as you Dey breath omo iya…. It’s gone!"

kidimusic:

"When you have space at 6pm and sleep at 9pm ! Come on oxy."

taymesan_:

"'It’s giving high fashion."

alimatoofine:

"A portable pillow bulletproof vest."

lexxy_kanye:

"Guy walking around sleeping."

rosello_responce:

"This jacket go make our Oxy dey pompous."

_aema1:

"That’s an Airbag."

blisshoraskincare:

"Are you breathing fine fave??"

Source: Legit.ng