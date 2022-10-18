Singer BOJ has taken to social media in appreciation of colleague, Wizkid, who recently came out to show him love in London

Apart from showing up, the Made in Lagos crooner equally made sure to support BOJ by purchasing some of his team’s merchandise

An excited BOJ shared a photo of the cash payment with social media users hailing Wizkid for showing up

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid may not talk about it a lot but he also goes the extra mile in supporting fellow colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Just recently, music star BOJ happily took to his Instagram page with a post of appreciation dedicated to the Made in Lagos (MIL) hitmaker.

Singer BOJ excitedly hails Wizkid. Photo: @bojonthemicrophone/@wizkidayo

Apparently, Wizkid showed up at his group’s show in London and also made sure to purchase some of the merchandise rolled out for fans.

The singer spent a staggering sum of N1.6 million on the items purchased in a bid to support BOJ.

Sharing a screenshot of the cash payment received from Wizkid, Boj wrote:

"Big Wiz bought Action Boyz merch for £2000.Biggest Wiz."

See a screenshot below:

Social media users react

thefavoredg said:

"Ever supportive king."

kolly.po said:

"Biggest no Dey make noise."

d_reel_dawg said:

"Big wiz ain't n one mate ."

life_of_marzz said:

"You deserve all the love . You Way way too humble for a celebrity ."

desirenatly said:

"What is it he bought."

osaz.gizzy said:

"£2000 don reach 1.6."

omobolajidavies said:

"Big wiz what do you put in your stew ❤️ @wizkidayo ❤️."

