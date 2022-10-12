Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, recently left her fans gushing over with love following her recent post

The talented songbird and mother of one posted up looking stunning in a red trench coat at a fashion show in London

This comes a month after the singer became the first Nigerian to be an international ambassador for MAC lipstick

Tiwa Savage is not one to disappoint when it comes to pulling off sleek and fabulous looks, and this time is no different.

The Koo Koo Fun crooner seemed to be having quite a fun time as she attended a fashion show in London.

Photos show Tiwa Savage in a red trench coat. Credit: @tiwasavage

For the Alexander McQueen event, she dressed up in a red leather trench coat, showing off her beautiful legs.

Dhe accessorised with a purse and a pair of dark sunnies.

"MAC gyal innit": Tiwa Savage first Nigerian to become international ambassador for cosmetic brand

In September, the singer/songwriter was the latest ambassador for American cosmetics powerhouse, MAC.

More interestingly is the fact that she is the first Nigerian to represent the brand on an international level.

The Afrobeats Queen took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her fans.

