Sade Okoya Dons Stunning White Dress as She is Set to Receive National Award

Businesswoman and billionaire wife, Sade Okoya, is set to be conferred with the title of Member of the Order of the Niger

The fashion icon recently took to her Instagram page to share videos of her look for the event

In a similar story, Legit.ng earlier spotlighted some billionaire wives who are style lovers, and she was among

Sade Okoya is not one to disappoint when it comes to displaying opulence through her sense of style and her fans love it.

Sade Okoya dons stunning white dress. Credit: @sade.okoya

Source: Instagram

The wife of billionaire Rasaq Okoya recently shared videos of her look to receive the MON title (Member of the Order of the Niger).

In the video, the gorgeous socialite draped her lovely physique in a white ensemble with dramatic sleeves and some bold statement pieces of jewellery.

Sharing one of the videos, she wrote in the caption:

"It can only be Allah doing. @shade.okoya ❤️❤️ Conferment of MON (Member of the Order of the Niger) by His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR for all my years of hard work."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Sade Okoya's look

damolaoriowo:

"She no Dey fall my hand❤️❤️❤️❤️ Our sweet fashionista of all time."

mzolori:

"Queen of glitz n glam."

turbansnmore_byeesha:

"If extraaa was a person... She doesn't do common or regular."

dr_awero:."

"Shade you Look Stunning."

classy_imaima:

"Beautiful piece, congratulations."

Source: Legit.ng