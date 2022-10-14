A video is currently trending on social media as it captures a bride trying to fit her wedding dress into a car

In the now-viral video, the lady, with the assistance of three people, struggles to get herself and the flounce into the vehicle

Many people who saw the video have reacted with mixed feelings, with some suggesting how things could have been done

While we live for the glitz and glamour associated with weddings, not so many people are aware of the struggles brides often face in the name of getting the perfect look.

A video of a bride is currently trending on social media as it captures the not-so-glamourous side of weddings.

Photos show bride struggling to fit her dress into a car. Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

In the video, the gorgeous bride is seen - with the aid of three people - trying to get into a car.

However, the fitted nature of the dress and the gigantic flounce attached to it makes things quite uneasy.

After being carried into the car by the two men, a third person - this time a lady - gathers the flounce, tucking them into the vehicle.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of bride

nneka_ruth:

"God will not allow me punish myself on my happy day."

baby_on_icee:

"The lady packing the dress is like carry ur problem jare."

gylliananthonette:

"Them for make am detachable or she for enter tipper."

elemi_1005:

"Can’t they detach and attach it at the venue for convenience with Tiannah empire it’s always easier ‍♀️"

sleepwear_nig:

"Greatest inconvenience of all time. I was so uncomfortable! My maid of honor couldn’t carry the heavy dress… the groomsmen were always helping! Omo! I was praying not to collapse in church God Ibeg o."

oluwafemi_fitsnglam:

"The train should have been detachable. It will be properly wrapped till she is at the church entrance..they attach and remove after pictures."

_.amonatowa:

"Where will the groom sit after the church wedding?"

kng_maurice:

"Wrong vehicle for the royal wedding status gown…. All of them are mumu from head to bottom ….shey they will say they didnt go for dress fitting first ni."

