The 2022 Big Brother Naija show has come to an end, ushering in the media tour season for the ex-housemates

Currently in the main spotlight is Phyna as well as the other five Level Up stars who made it to the finals

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how Phyna, Bryann, Daniella, Adekunle and Bella turned up for their first media rounds

The Level Up stars are currently having the first taste of their new status as famous people and are doing well to rock stylish looks.

Sharing the spotlight with the 2022 BBNaija winner Phyna are her fellow top six members comprising of Bryann, Daniella, Bella and Adekunle.

Photos show Phyna, Daniella and Adekunle. Credit: @unusualphyna, @daniellapeters_official, @officialadekunleolopade

Source: Instagram

The fresh stars recently began their media tour, and for people who have newly found fame, they sure are putting effort into their looks.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at how the stars stepped out for their rounds. Check them out below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Adekunle

The TDH (Tall, Dark and Handsome) Level Up star turned on the charm in a dapper ensemble featuring a graphic t-shirt with mathematical equations printed on it.

He paired the look with black pants and swaggered it up with a beret and his signature Ray Bans.

2. Daniella

This Cross River state beauty came through with the skin and body goals, flaunting her eye-popping toned physique in a vibrant pink number.

The form-fitting cross-neck dress flattered her amazing figure, and her soft glam makeup was the perfect match.

3. Bella

The petite belle was a dazzling vision in yellow! She sported a yellow dress which featured heavy embellishments and feather designs.

She paired the cute dress with a pair of gold sandals.

4. Bryann

The 1st runner-up came through with the Gen Z vibes in this refreshing ensemble.

He sported a black and white print button shirt and paired it with some baggy pants. To add to his swaggy look, he sported a bandana on his head and some groovy glasses.

5. Phyna

The winner of the Level Up season made sure to reflect her accomplishment in her ensemble, opting for a regal white look.

She rocked what appeared to be a white jumpsuit with a floor-length waterfall kimono.

BBNaija Bryann's mother rocks N250k dress for finale, designer shares details

Bryann made it to the top, coming in as 1st runner-up of the 2022 Big Brother Naija show.

Among those who attended the finale in support of the Level Up star was his mother, @lencarlfashion7, and she made sure to do it in style.

The curvaceous ivory beauty has left quite a number of people in awe of her youthfulness and admirable physique.

Source: Legit.ng