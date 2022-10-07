The Big Brother Naija season 7 came to an end on Sunday, October 2, with Phyna emerging the winner

According to the voting results that have made the rounds online, the Level-up winner didn't get the grand prize by chance

Phyna led the voting polls since week one with Bryann and Adekunle on her heels

The Big Brother Naija Level-up season winner Phyna did not win the show by chance or mere luck, her fans put in the work for her.

Days after the show came to an end, the result of how fans voted for their favourite housemates surfaced online.

Phyna, Adekunle, Bryann and Bella topped the polls week after week, with the BBNaija winner taking the lead spot during nominations.

On sighting the result, Phyna went on a bragging spree as she thanked her fans and shaded the other housemates and their fans.

ms_j.o.k.e:

"I don Stan person wey pass me"

himynamesmaris:

"How are you the winner and still acting bitter. Enjoy your winnings na nne. Oooh chim‍♀️"

ndemnsinne:

"I don enter.Omo,i don stay who pass me this year ooo.They Gon cryyyyyy"

gifty4038:

"And some fan base has been editing the poll claiming their favorite is number since hmmmm."

treasureokwe:

"WowIf e easy run am."

chymmadiva:

"Wahala this kind winner na pepper winner."

peaceful_riri:

"Phyna baby give them hot hot."

Phyna's parents sit in her tear-rubber car for the first time

Phyna's life and that of her parents changed when she emerged winner of the Level-up season.

The reality star got a new car as part of her prize and after taking the delivery, her parents got to sit in it.

The overjoyed couple could not contain their joy as they checked out the interior of the expensive ride.

Phyna's dad, in the video sighted online, checked out some of the gears and disclosed that he would take the car for a test ride the next day.

