A video has since gone viral on social media as it captures the moment a lady showed off her new hairstyle

In the video, the lady is seen with what appears to be really tight braids that have left quite a number of people concerned

Several internet users who saw the video took to the comment section to express their thoughts about the nature of the hairstyle

A lady's decision to opt for a tightly braided hairstyle has left many social media users concerned and some others, amused.

In a video reposted by @krakshq, a lady is seen sitting in what appears to be a salon, showing off her newly done hair.

Photos show a stock model and lady with tightly braided hairstyle. Credit: JGI/Jamie Grill, @krakshq

Source: Getty Images

The hairstyle featured a couple of side cornrows which pour out into a curly afro look.

While the style may be fancy, the nature of the tightness seems to have left many people concerned.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Social media users worry about lady's scalp

mhiz_gato:

"She can never never smile with that hair."

na_ezinne:

"The hair no even fine."

eke_sandra:

"Why am I feeling the pain on her behalf."

nicky_barbiexx:

"Hope she can reason well after making the hair."

tobitreasure11:

"She should not try to laugh oh ok."

nexzy_adventurer:

"Omo her edges strong pass some people relationship and Nigerian economy."

talk_to_counsellor_b:

"My head is paining me just by looking at it, yee "

cherrymemzy:

"She no go dey hear well again "

mo_rola:

"Killer braids! Her edge is on fire "

tea___at_5:

"How you wan take sleep now."

bhadbeybie_:

"Wicked stylist."

shug__ar:

"If someone should crack a joke there now, she won’t be able to laugh."

uriel_shantel:

"They held her brain."

vicky_kassy:

"I feel somehow just by looking at this hairstyle."

Lady with no front hair installs micro braids

Despite the damages some braided hairstyles cause to hair, it appears that the 'drip' is much more important than hair loss for some people.

This is most likely the case for a lady who is currently the topic of discussion after a video surfaced on social media which saw her getting a hair upgrade.

In the video, the woman who sports natural hair severely lacking in the front area goes on to get micro braids, popularly known as 'million braids' installed.

Source: Legit.ng