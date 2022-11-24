A video of a lady showing off a collection of old shoes has left social media users amused

In the trending video, the person whose identity remains behind the camera sports different old shoes

Many internet users who saw the video have reacted with hilarious comments due to the nature of the shoes

Despite not having shoes that boast of the latest trends in fashion, this did not stop a lady from showing off her interesting collection of vintage footwear.

The lady showed off her old shoes. Credit: @diaz_ir (TikTok)

Source: UGC

In the video, which featured only her legs, she is seen trying on different vintage shoes, from covered heels to mules and sandals.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to the video of vintage shoes

som__tea:

"This is what all these UK aunties send for Christmas."

anita_ifeoma:

"If next of kin collect this thing then he no get sense."

portialewinsky____________:

"God abeg oo property wey go make next of kin flog me for grave na i go leave."

adedamola_ray:

"Nobody fit tell me. Your mama na crs teacher with a touch of ajeri Jehovah."

thatabiastategirl:

"Even my grandma def no go gree wear these otakami."

uniquekeller:

"Please wear your things next of kin no go accept this kind low budget shoes oo."

mz_thel:

"Exactly the type of shoes my aunty sent for Christmas Kai."

_olamide_smile_:

"The name of the shoe is poverty shoe."

Source: Legit.ng