A video is currently trending on social media as it captures a lady getting her hair braided in an interesting style

In the now-viral video, the lady who appears to have lost her front hair proceeds to get micro braids installed

The video has left quite a number of people concerned with many social media users taking to the comment section to share their thoughts

Despite the damages some braided hairstyles cause to hair, it appears that the 'drip' is much more important than hair loss for some people.

This is most likely the case for a lady who is currently the topic of discussion after a video surfaced on social media which saw her getting a hair upgrade.

Photos show the lady before and after the hairstyle. Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

In the video, the woman who sports natural hair severely lacking in the front area goes on to get micro braids, popularly known as 'million braids' installed.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thought on micro briads

quin__tobi:

"That front hair can never grow."

sassy_anny_addy:

"No,no, no haba!? No now."

dee_or_ayo:

"Cut this hair."

faith_rukii:

"The other hairs will be gone before she loses the braids."

mishaelfasipe:

"God forbid."

chichi_____o:

"This is troubling."

_jay_mazing:

"How is this possible."

klareadokuru:

"HOW WILL SHE TAKE THE BRAIDS OUT!???!???!"

beibahh__

"Every second of this video was painful."

Source: Legit.ng