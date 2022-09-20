Queen Elizabeth’s death and burial have continued to cause a buzz on the Nigerian social media space

Just recently, photos made the rounds of Nigerian aunties rocking beautiful aso-ebi for the British monarch’s burial

The fabrics had reportedly been sent from Lagos to London in time for the ceremony and they will reportedly be displayed in the London Museum

Some Nigerians all over the world have continued to show their love for Queen Elizabeth after she passed on.

The British monarch’s burial was recently held and some Nigerian aunties made sure to represent well in London.

Veteran Nigerian journalist, Dele Momodu, took to social media to share photos of these Nigerian aunties rocking beautiful aso-ebi at Queen Elizabeth’s burial.

Nigerian aunties rock aso-ebi in London for Queen Elizabeth's burial. Photos: @delemomoduovation

Asoebi is known to be a big part of Nigerian parties, and these aunties made sure to represent the country in London.

They all rocked matching asoebi in different colours with a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth printed boldly on it.

In the post's caption, Momodu revealed that the fabrics were sent all the way from Lagos to London in time for the late queen’s burial.

The Nigerian aunties’ asoebi is also said to have gone viral to make it to the international news outlet, Sky News.

It was also revealed that the palace requested it to be displayed at the London Museum.

The caption reads:

“It started as a joke and one of us took it seriously. The outfits were turned around in four days and delivered from Lagos to London the day before the event..

"It went viral, was on sky news and the Palace have now requested for it to be displayed at the London Museum...”

See the photos below:

Netizens react to photo of Nigerian aunties rocking asoebi at Queen Elizabeth’s burial

Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

Ogundarebola:

“Its beautiful.”

Margaret_antai:

“Asoebi. Naija !!! Oh my. These are some of the crazy things that make us special.”

Thatbeardediboboy:

“Who sent diz one dem go burial?”

Bookofkingz:

“Y’all are going down in history.”

Brother_shaddz:

“A great nation that always knows how to uniquely make its mark anywhere in the world.”

Kikiscakesandevents:

“I’m super proud of my country.”

Ilamendi_ybnl5:

“ we no dey carry last for this kind things.”

Omotioluwabi:

“Even queen family sef no wear asoebi, naija too much.”

Bridgetmayaki:

“Kaii! My People never cease to amaze me ❤️”

Ayaba_oluwaseyi:

“So beautiful. Naija no de carry last.”

Interesting.

