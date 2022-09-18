For years now, Nigerians have always compared singers Davido and Wizkid, with their fans constantly fighting on social media

Just recently, Wizkid performed in France and a highlight of his show was the moment he descended from the sky onto the stage

Davido has also performed the feat in one of his shows abroad and Nigerians have compared both concepts

Nigerian musicians, Davido and Wizkid are both talented and successful artistes, but their fans are almost always at logerheads on social medi.

For everything one of the entertainer does, it feels like a challenge until the other one does it, and when that happens, there is a debate over who did it well.

Fans compare Wizkid and Davido's sky entrance

Source: Instagram

This was the case of the moment Wizkid descended from the sky at his show in France and made the crowd go wild.

Davido also pulled a similar stunt in on of his shows abroad, and as expected there have been reasons for comparison.

Nigerians drop their opinions

trustgod_001:

"Osun state power rangers "

tbah_entertainment:

"It doesn’t take some special intelligence to know that the means of entry is the same but the concept isn’t the same. Apparently David’s entrance would give the impression of a man in space. You float when you’re in space. That’s how he decided to brand that experience. This wasn’t fear."

sijioyewusi:

" I love Davido but this is funny."

anyi_yo:

"Why wizkid no do am that time?"

mightywave_:

"Davido: help me help me e dey carry me go where I no know Wizkid: She tell me say make I stand strong "

businessman.mindsett:

"don’t compare that firefighter to our big wiz."

kexx_10:

"Davido be like fish way dey struggle to comot for hook "

king__raz:

"Choose your Goat carefully...... Only one BIG WIZ "

