Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo was one of the world leaders who attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral

The Nigerian vice president and his team were also featured on London Metro, the only African delegation featured in the paper

VP Osinbajo described the late Queen Elizabeth II as a monarch for all seasons who brought people together from all over the world

London - Nigerians have been reacting to photos of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo and the Nigerian delegation at the late Queen Elizabeth II funeral.

Gaily dressed in a Nigerian attire, the vice president was sighted with other world leaders at the ceremony to pay his final respect to the departed monarch.

The vice president sitting with other world leaders at the funeral. Photo credit: @TheNaijaAnalyst

Source: Twitter

Interestingly, the Nigerian delegation led by the vice president were the only African government team featured in the popular London Metro.

The Nigerian delegation (top left) was the only African government team featured by the London Metro. Photo credit: @themetrolondon

Source: Twitter

Many Nigerians on social media hailed the vice president for representing the country well at the global event.

Speaking earlier about the late Queen Elizabeth II, whom he earlier described as a monarch for all seasons, the VP said:

“In the 70 years that she has been Queen, it's obvious that through practically every cycle - war, peace, economic decline, apartheid, all the various cycles, where truly major things were going on, she held her own and she was always able to bring a certain degree of understanding.

“And just the gravity of someone who doesn’t hold political office is so well respected and well regarded. In so many ways, she was a factor in practically all of the various cycles that we have experienced, not just in the Commonwealth, but in the world itself.

“I think she was a stabilizing force, that was why I thought the description (borrowed from “the man for all seasons”) that she was the Queen for all seasons.”

VP Osinbajo in London to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Osinbajo was in London to attend a number of events including the State funeral for Queen Elizabeth.

Osinbajo departed Nigeria for London, the United Kingdom on Saturday, September 17.

He is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with the United Kingdom foreign secretary, James Cleverly, before his return to Nigeria.

John Kerry showers special encomium on VP Osinbajo

Meanwhile, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry recently described Nigeria's vice president as a terrific person.

Kerry also commended the Nigerian government for the efforts being made across the country to step up the use of renewable energy.

According to the US Envoy, the technology of renewables keeps improving daily as batteries are already in production.

Source: Legit.ng