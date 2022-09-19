Queen Elizabeth II: Final Burial of Late British Monarch Begins

The late Queen Elizabeth II will be buried on Monday, September 19, in the presence of members of the Royal Family and leaders across the world.

Already, the remains of Queen Elizabeth have been taken to Westminster Abbey where she got married back in 1947.

Queen Elizabeth II will be buried at Westminster Abbey (Photo: @RoyalFamily)

Source: Twitter

It is the venue of her coronation as queen in 1953 as well as where she attended royal weddings and funerals.

All of these, including the much-talked-about funeral, is part of the phase of death and renewal happening all over again.