Bosun Kannike is a talented Nigerian makeup artist who has worked with some big names in the film industry

A professional in the beauty industry, Kannike understands the importance of matching products with skin tones

In this article, the celebrity makeup artist shares some important tips for dark-skinned women as regards choosing colours

Scrolling through Instagram, it may seem like every fashionista has mastered the art of slaying flawless makeup looks.

Knowing that you're nowhere near perfect when it comes to glamming up can be a daunting feeling, but it doesn't have to be so, especially if you're a dark-skinned woman.

Photos show Bosu, Mercy Johnson and Yvonne Jegede. Credit: @bauz11

Source: Instagram

Celebrity makeup artist Bosun Kannike is here with some vital tips on getting your makeup game up from 0-100.

Kannike who has worked with the likes of Mercy Johnson, Yvonne Jegede, and Joke Silva, had a chat with Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh to share some important things for dark-skinned women when picking makeup products.

The talented beautician who is of the opinion that makeup for dark skin women is actually more interesting than makeup for lighter skin, had this to say about choosing shades and colours:

1. Undertone:

"Check the undertones especially in the case of foundations. You want to be sure you have the right undertone be it cool, neutral or warm."

2. Colour:

"Don’t be afraid to try colours, but as I always say, “proportion is key!” You need to know what quantity, what arc, what mix e.t.c. works for you."

3. Shade match:

"The face is to be matched with the neck. There’s a shade for everyone. If you don’t find yours, make yours. How? Mix!"

4. Skin type:

"Your skin type ( Dry, Oily or combination skin) determines how texture/ Colour is absorbed."

Source: Legit.ng