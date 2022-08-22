A young lady identified as Lola recently went viral after she shared photos of her version of Wizkid's look

Lola, who runs a small crocheting business, recreated one of Machala's looks which featured a red cardigan

The crochet recently spoke to Legit.ng about how long it took her to recreate the piece and the response she received from the public

Nigerian international singer, Wizkid, has undoubtedly grown a cult-like following across the world, and it is not hard to see why.

From his music to his drama-free lifestyle down to his sense of style, Wizkid certainly knows how to leave people in awe.

Her post went viral online. Credit: @shopcrochets_ng

Source: Twitter

One of such people is Lola, the owner of @shopcrotchets_ng, who recently went viral on Twitter after she posted her latest piece - a cardigan inspired by Wizkid's look.

With over 29,000 likes on the post, Lola appeared to have impressed quite a number of people.

Check out the look below:

Lola speaks to Legit.ng about the style recreation

Legit.ng's Kumashe Yaakugh reached out to the crochet aficionado to learn more about the design.

Lola explained that seeing a video of Wizkid at one of his shows was what inspired her to replicate the look.

"I'm a big Wizkid fan," she said.

She told Legit.ng that it took her four days to complete the crochet piece.

On whether the move has improved patronage for her business, she responded in the affirmative, adding:

"It gave my business more exposure."

Fans commend stylish man as he replicates 5 of Wizkid's ensemble: "He nailed it"

Wizkid’s style is a combination of swag, simplicity and panache. This, coupled with his music, has earned him the love of many people.

Just recently, a fan of the singer identified as @becoming_keshi made a Tiktok video in which he paid homage to the soon-to-be father of four.

In the video, the fashionista can be seen replicating different looks the singer has been spotted in, in recent times. From one of his numerous unbutton monochrome co-ords to his famous Made In Lagos album cover, the fan replicated them flawlessly.

