Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, who is known as Bobrisky has been sharing photos from his birthday shoot

The most recent photo, however, has sparked reactions on social media after the inspiration for the look surfaced online

Several internet users have reacted to the trending photos, each sharing their thoughts about the differences in the photos

Bobrisky continues to 'tension' fans with numerous photos from his birthday shoot.

Despite throwing a birthday bash over the weekend, the crossdresser - whose real name is Idris Okuneye - is not done posting photos in honour of his new age.

The crossdresser celebrated his birthday with numerous photos. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

However, the recent photo shared on his Instagram page of over 4 million followers seems to have gotten people talking.

In the photo, Bobrisky lies on a white cloth-covered floor, sporting wavy blond hair and is wrapped in a mustard yellow fabric.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

His feet appeared to have either been thoroughly edited or covered in a pair of socks.

Well, it turned out the inspiration for the look was gotten from another lady whose photo has since surfaced online.

Check it out below:

Social media users share thoughts on Bobrisky's look

kadibeautycraft:

"One is natural the other one looks too edited."

chiefoflele:

"Who edit this picture??? Where your toes run go ???? Justice got Bob risky ‍♀️"

o_y_i_n_:

"When be say he no go pay in full … shoot be like pregnancy shoot."

lingeriebytemmy:

"Bob wear pop socks the other person did not."

billiondollarcollection:

"When you see made in Nigeria, you go know! "

precious_ibini:

"Bobrisky has to wear long socks to cover his legs."

mimi__virgo_:

"Which kind Mumu pop sock uncle bob wear."

adesuwajanet:

"Bob look like person wey dem use cello tape tie Omo weyrey."

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham goes 'gangster' for her birthday photoshoot

September 5 holds a special place in the heart of Toyin Abraham, and the year 2022 is no different. The Nollywood actress and filmmaker turned the big 40 and is celebrating with some interesting new photos.

Toyin, set to release yet another film, shared snaps from the film's promo shoot, which sees her in character as 'Asabi Onidada'.

The pictures show Toyin dressed in a white t-shirt, a denim jacket, and a pair of wide-legged denim pants.

Source: Legit.ng