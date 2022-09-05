The 2022 edition of the Headies Awards took place on Sunday, September 4 in Atlanta the United States

Among the Nigerian stars who were in attendance were actor Deyemi Okanlawon, Gbenro Ajibade and YBNL boss, Olamide

The three celebrities rocked looks at the event that left social media users buzzing with mixed reactions

The 15th Headies Award ceremony finally went down in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, September 4.

Many stars graced the event, rocking head-turning ensembles. However, it appears some of our favourites miss the mark with their choices of outfits.

While Deyemi Okanlawon's choice of pants caused a buzz, Gbenro Ajibade came through with the shimmer, and Olamide gave some fans 'fumigation vibes'.

Their outfits have sparked reactions online. Credit: @deyemitheactor, @gbenroajibade, @olamide

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng looks at the outfits the three men rocked.

Check them out below:

1. Olamide

The YBNL boss came through in an all-white ensemble that got social media users scratching their heads.

In this photo, the singer is flanked by his top artists, Asake in a colourful print coord and Fireboy in a long red trench coat worn over a black outfit.

Olamide's white look, which featured a hood did not quite impress fans who liked the look to a PPE gear used during the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Social media users react to Olamide's outfit

iamdekunle1:

"Olamide don Join NASA? "

yingi_d_artiste:

"Baddo dey really give me fumigation vibe "

duchess_april:

"His outfit is giving this Covid 19 health worker..."

ayomide_capalot:

"Lol why Olamide dress like masquerade "

2. Deyemi Okanlawon

The Nollywood actor took to his Instagram page to share a video of his look to the Headies award.

In the video, which sees him stepping out of an elevator, showed his traditional ensemble, which featured an agbada and a 3/4 pair of trousers, accessorising the look with a walking stick and a matching cap.

Some internet users couldn't wrap their minds around his decision to go with that length of trousers.

Social media users react to Deyemi Okanlawon's pants

jasumiii:

"Why is the trouser not reaching ground "

pepper___soup:

"Wetin all of them wear "

neetaraah:

"It looked good until I saw the length of the trouser ! But why ?"

mumid3:

"It's the shokoto for me"

wuraola_baby:

"Una go dey wear rubbish"

3. Gbenro Ajibade

The US-based Nollywood actor and model came through with the shimmer and shine in this sequin 3-piece.

He shared photos of the burnt orange look which featured a turtleneck shirt, a jacket and a pair of pants which he paired with some black shoes.

Social media users share thoughts on Gbenro Ajibade

i_ehiz:

"Wetin be this. He be like cheese balls pack."

chikaire__:

"Why??? What is the reason?‍♀️"

blushnbrides:

"This "sequence"(sequin) material don too reign naa"

honeymix_withwealth:

"werey wan blind us because na him ex wife dey host the show."

anniezdelight:

"Shine Shine bobo."

elobek__:

"If all that glitters was a person "

